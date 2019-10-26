Head-To-Head Analysis: Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Kentucky Bancshares (NASDAQ:KTYB)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) and Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $134.89 million 2.65 $28.88 million N/A N/A Kentucky Bancshares $55.77 million 2.49 $12.43 million N/A N/A

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Kentucky Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 21.64% 11.96% 1.04% Kentucky Bancshares 21.32% 11.25% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Kentucky Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services. In addition, the company offers cash management services; various investment advisory and management services, including customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; and insurance products, such as property and casualty, employee benefits, and risk-management solutions. As of January 25, 2018, it had 24 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Methuen, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company primarily serves business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.