Head to Head Analysis: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & Dialog Semiconductor (NASDAQ:DLGNF)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Ambarella alerts:

73.8% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Ambarella shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ambarella and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 2 3 5 0 2.30 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Ambarella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and Dialog Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $227.77 million 7.69 -$30.45 million ($1.11) -47.72 Dialog Semiconductor $1.44 billion 2.51 $139.80 million N/A N/A

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -19.38% -10.82% -9.60% Dialog Semiconductor 9.81% 16.33% 13.33%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Ambarella on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.