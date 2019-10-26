H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 3204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

