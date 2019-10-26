HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of HD Supply worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $74,018,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $40.34 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HDS. Bank of America set a $51.00 target price on shares of HD Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

