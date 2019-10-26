Hanwei Energy Services (TSE:HE) Stock Price Down 50%

Hanwei Energy Services Corp (TSE:HE)’s stock price was down 50% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 44,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 63,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Hanwei Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:HE)

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells high pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic pipes for the oil and gas, water transmission, and salt mining industries. The company operates through two segments, Pipe, and Oil and Gas. It provides fiber glass reinforced pipe products, such as line pipes, connecting systems, downhole pipes and casings, and fittings for oil and gas, marine, chemical and brine, and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Middle Asia, and the Middle East.

