Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Hanger has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

In related news, insider Jay C. Wendt sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $55,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766,301 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hanger by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,508 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,711,000 after purchasing an additional 475,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 367.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,648,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,898 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hanger by 16.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,954 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.