Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 1,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Apple were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 575.9% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 223,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,115,000 after purchasing an additional 190,655 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 6,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $246.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

