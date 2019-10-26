Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 280 ($3.66).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMSO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hammerson to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 324.67 ($4.24).

Shares of LON HMSO traded down GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 304.60 ($3.98). 2,750,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 1 year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 452.10 ($5.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 280.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -0.31%.

In other news, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

