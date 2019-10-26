Hammer Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hammer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

