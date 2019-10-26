Hammer Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.2% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $36.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $269.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.