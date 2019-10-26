Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Halliburton by 17.5% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 151,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

