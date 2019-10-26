Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,312 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Chevron by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,518,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.67. 2,362,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.