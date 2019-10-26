Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 200 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after acquiring an additional 548,752 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,649,000 after acquiring an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,524,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $159.38. 466,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.69. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $171.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $467,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

