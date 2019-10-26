Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,400. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

