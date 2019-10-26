Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $174.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,862,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day moving average of $171.53. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.