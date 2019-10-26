Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading Up 6.6%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 4,312,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,286,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

