Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Groupe BMTC Inc (TSE:GBT) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.85 and last traded at C$11.85, 3,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Groupe BMTC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.11. The company has a market cap of $394.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Groupe BMTC (TSE:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$214.38 million for the quarter.

Groupe BMTC Company Profile (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 34 locations in Quebec province.

