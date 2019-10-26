Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS.

GPI traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $108.99.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $880,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $824,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,597 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPI shares. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

