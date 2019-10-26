Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,950. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.13.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

