Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPP. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Green Plains Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Green Plains Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $323.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.49%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 16.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

