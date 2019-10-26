Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRBK. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.43.

GRBK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 80,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,581. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $536.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

