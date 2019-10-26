Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,581. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

