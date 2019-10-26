Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSBC. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.07. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $54.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $301,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $373,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $37,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

