Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Earnings Results

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 57,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $939.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.97. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $36.92.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

