Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ GT traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,268. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

