Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GDP. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Sunday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,700. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

