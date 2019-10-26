Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

