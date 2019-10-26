Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 621.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.41.

