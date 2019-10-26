Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €76.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($88.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.71 ($91.52).

FME stock opened at €59.34 ($69.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

