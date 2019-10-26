Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €65.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.39 ($86.50).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €69.43 ($80.73) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €79.38 ($92.30).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

