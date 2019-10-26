Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,324 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 179,975 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,764,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $735,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 482,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $43.92 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $804,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,417.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

