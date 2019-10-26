Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 300.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

