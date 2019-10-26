Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 622,212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 567,661 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,051,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,221,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,026,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

