Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 6.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after buying an additional 79,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,233,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after buying an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,168,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,320,000 after buying an additional 123,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,760,000 after buying an additional 186,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Kelsey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.21 per share, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Granite Construction stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.21. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $789.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.