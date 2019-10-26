Gogold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Gogold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)’s stock price traded up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44, 8,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 52,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gogold Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

