Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.71-6.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. Globe Life also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.71-6.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Globe Life from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.39. 440,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.43. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $97.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

In other news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,033,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,368.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,436. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

