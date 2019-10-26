Global Ports Holding PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50 (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding PLC (LON:GPH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.44. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 498 ($6.51).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Thursday.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Dividend History for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

