Global Ports Holding PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 15.50 (LON:GPH)

Global Ports Holding PLC (LON:GPH) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GPH opened at GBX 292 ($3.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 million and a PE ratio of -15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.44. Global Ports has a 12 month low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 498 ($6.51).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Thursday.

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

