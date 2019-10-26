Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Receives $23.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.33. 302,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $21.93.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.53%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.