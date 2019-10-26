GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,828 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 115,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth $4,268,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $44.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 177,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

