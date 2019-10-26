Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

