General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 309,755 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 56.9% in the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,758,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.00 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, insider L Kevin Cox acquired 105,600 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

