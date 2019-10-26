General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $66,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 454.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.12.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

