Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.2% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, HitBTC, Bibox and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and $5.54 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 8,147,424 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

