Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 149,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,565. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $228.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.00.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 243.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 807,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 114,586 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 392.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.