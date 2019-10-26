Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GCAP. ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gain Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Gain Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,174. Gain Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $170.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gain Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Gain Capital by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 46,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Capital (GCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.