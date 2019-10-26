FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nucor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Nucor stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 393,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 273,888 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

