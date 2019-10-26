FY2020 EPS Estimates for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Lowered by Analyst

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Team in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Team presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of Team stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Team has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $539.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $315.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Team by 20.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter worth about $164,000.

In other Team news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $32,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

