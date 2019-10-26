FY2019 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $18.50 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

NYSE RF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,992,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,011 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $798,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Regions Financial by 983.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 38,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.