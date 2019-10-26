FY2019 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $7.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.02. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.56.

Shares of MCD opened at $194.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.17. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.