FY2019 EPS Estimates for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Iqvia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Iqvia’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get Iqvia alerts:

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $147.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,616,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $410,323,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,627,251 shares of company stock valued at $412,103,046. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 120.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 6.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 455.3% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,504 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.